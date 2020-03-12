LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The National Hockey League says it will pause its season, starting with Thursday night’s games, because of the growing threat from coronavirus.
“The NHL has been attempting to follow the mandates of health experts and local authorities, while preparing for any possible developments without taking premature or unnecessary measures,” the league said in a statement. “However, following last night’s news that an NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus – and given that our leagues share so many facilities and locker rooms and it now seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive at some point – it is no longer appropriate to try to continue to play games at this time.”
The NHL had already advised clubs to not conduct morning skates, practices or team meetings Thursday.
At least two Utah Jazz players have tested positive for coronavirus, prompting the NBA to immediately suspend its season Wednesday.
Neither the Los Angeles Kings or the Anaheim Ducks were scheduled to play Thursday night, but the Kings did play the Washington Senators on Wednesday night, and were scheduled to play the Ducks on Saturday.
The NHL did not give a timeline as to when its season might resume.