Comments
STEVENSON RANCH (CBSLA) – A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in the driveway of a home in the Stevenson Ranch area of the Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday night.
STEVENSON RANCH (CBSLA) – A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in the driveway of a home in the Stevenson Ranch area of the Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday night.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 25700 block of Oak Meadow Drive at around 10 p.m. to find the woman dead at the scene.
The identity of the victim was not immediately released.
There was no word on a cause of death. Detectives did not confirm if they had identified any suspects in the case.