LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A police pursuit ended with a crash in South LA, leaving a stolen car in a rather precarious position on the 110 Freeway.
The chase started around 8 p.m. Tuesday when LAPD officers tried to stop a possible stolen vehicle in the area of 37th Street and Normandie. The driver took off instead.
The high-speed pursuit ended on the southbound 110 Freeway at Slauson Avenue when the suspect’s car crashed, leaving it on its passenger side, perched on a k-rail at an angle. The suspects, a man and a woman, were unable to get out and surrender.
Officers were forced to step back and let firefighters cut them out of the wreckage. The man and the woman were injured and taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The two suspects’ names were not released.