PASADENA (CBSLA) — Officials with the Pasadena Public Health Department confirmed Wednesday the city’s first case of coronavirus.
Officials said the patient was known to have close contact with a confirmed case outside of Pasadena, and has been in quarantine since the exposure occurred.
The health department said the person was being monitored and was recovering from the illness.
“We have been preparing and are ready to manage COVID-19 cases in Pasadena, in close coordination with our healthcare partners,” Dr. Ying-Ying Goh, PPHD director and health officer, said in a statement. “We will continue to recommend our community implement individual and community mitigation measures to reduce the risk of spread of illness.”
The health department said there may be additional confirmed cases in the community as testing continues to increase.