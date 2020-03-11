Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A person has died of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County, which has also its cases of coronavirus rise by six.
Dr. Barbara Ferrer of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said the agency is saddened by its first death.
“We want everyone to understand COVID-19 can cause serious illness, particularly for people who are elderly and people who have underlying health conditions and pregnant women,” she said.
The number of positive coronavirus cases is now 27.
Ferrer said that in the absence of a vaccine, social distancing is the best tool to slow down the spread of this infectious disease.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it comes in.