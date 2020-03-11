LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The city of Long Beach announced another presumptive case of coronavirus Wednesday.
According to health officials, an adult male was diagnosed after traveling to an international area of known community transmission.
The first three cases were reported Monday. Two were said to be isolating at home, while the third was at Long Beach Memorial Medical Center receiving treatment.
Long Beach officials announced there are four people who tested positive for the illness, four who have tested negative, three with pending results and approximately 50 people being monitored.
Cases are considered presumptive until the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed the results.
The Long Beach City Council Wednesday also ratified a local emergency proclamation and the health officer’s declaration of a local health emergency.