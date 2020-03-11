Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One person was killed Wednesday in a crash on the northbound 5 Freeway near Griffith Park.
The crash happened at about 7 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Griffith Park Drive. A man was found lying on the ground, near the center divider.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two left lanes were shut down for the investigation. According to the California Highway Patrol, the lanes will be blocked until at least 8:30 a.m.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it comes in.