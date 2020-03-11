BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — A pastor at All Saints Episcopal Church in Beverly Hills has tested positive for novel coronavirus and has been hospitalized after attending a conference in Kentucky., the church confirmed Wednesday.
All Saints Episcopal Church has notified congregants after Rev. Janet Broderick tested positive for the virus.
The church released a statement saying in part,
“As you may know, our Rector, Janet Broderick, took ill shortly after returning from the annual conference of the Consortium of Endowed Episcopal Parishes (CEEP) in Louisville, Kentucky, which was attended by more than 500 Episcopalians from around the country. As you also may know, it was reported last Sunday that the rector of Christ Church Georgetown in Washington, D.C., an attendee of the conference, was diagnosed with the Covid-19 coronavirus.
After an initial assessment, she was moved to the ICU and placed under isolation. At that point, her care team moved forward with a test for Covid-19. The results were returned today, and it has been determined that Janet has tested positive for the virus.”
The campus, located at 504 N. Camden Drive, has been closed, with services suspended, pending guidance from the Los Angeles County Public Health Department, according to the Rev. Nathaniel Katz, the church’s senior associate rector.
According to the church, Broderick’s current condition is stable, and she is being treated for a severe form of pneumonia.