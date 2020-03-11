GORMAN (CBSLA) — The northbound 5 Freeway at the 138 in Gorman will be closed well into the afternoon Wednesday after at least two big rigs crashed, spilling a corrosive material into lanes.
The crash was first reported at about 3 a.m. between two big rigs, one of which spilled hay bales onto the freeway. The second big rig crashed into the hay bales, according to the California Highway Patrol.
All northbound lanes were shut down after the crash, and authorities began diverting traffic off the freeway at Smokey Bear. The Templin Highway onramp to the northbound 5 Freeway was also shut down. Southbound lanes remain open.
A hazmat team was called in to clean up the unknown corrosive material that spilled onto lanes. The CHP says the northbound lanes will remain closed for at least 8 hours.