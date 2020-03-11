CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:5 Freeway, Big Rig Crash, Gorman, Gorman news, Sigalert


GORMAN (CBSLA) — The northbound 5 Freeway at the 138 in Gorman will be closed well into the afternoon Wednesday after at least two big rigs crashed, spilling a corrosive material into lanes.

The crash was first reported at about 3 a.m. between two big rigs, one of which spilled hay bales onto the freeway. The second big rig crashed into the hay bales, according to the California Highway Patrol.

(credit: CBS)

All northbound lanes were shut down after the crash, and authorities began diverting traffic off the freeway at Smokey Bear. The Templin Highway onramp to the northbound 5 Freeway was also shut down. Southbound lanes remain open.

A hazmat team was called in to clean up the unknown corrosive material that spilled onto lanes. The CHP says the northbound lanes will remain closed for at least 8 hours.

Comments

Leave a Reply