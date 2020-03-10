LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A teenage boy was fatally struck by a car while walking to middle school in South Los Angeles, authorities said Tuesday.
The 13-year-old boy was pronounced dead at Woodlawn and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Immediately following the crash, which happened at about 7:30 a.m., authorities said boy was beyond medical help despite efforts from bystanders and firefighter-paramedics.
Police at the scene say the driver was turning left from Woodlawn onto Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when the the collision happened. The driver stayed at the scene.
The crash is being investigated by the LAPD’s Newton Division. Streets around the crash scene are expected to be shut down until further notice for the investigation.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as information comes in.
