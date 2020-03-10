GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — Police were called to a Garden Grove cafe Tuesday afternoon after reports of a shooting.

According to police, Garden Grove officers were called to Cafe 368 in the 10900 block of Westminster Boulevard at about noon for reports of an altercation.

Today at 12:03 pm, #GGPD32 ofcrs responded to Cafe 368 (10947 Westminster Ave) for a #shooting. An adult Asian male was found deceased & a handgun was found at the scene. The investigation is on-going. Anyone w/ info is asked to ☎️ Det. DesBiens at 714-741-5810.#GardenGrove pic.twitter.com/1nUSoSoaPw — Garden Grove Police (@GardenGrovePD) March 10, 2020

According to the manager of the cafe, a person came into the cafe with a gun and all of the customers ran out of the location.

Police said a man in his 20s was found dead inside the cafe.

“We found one male Vietnamese in his early 20s, he was deceased inside of the business with what appears to be a gunshot wound,” Lt. Richard Burrillo with Garden Grove PD said. “We are still very early in the investigation.”

Burillo said there was a gun located next to the body, but police were not sure exactly what led up to the shooting.