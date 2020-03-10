CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — Police were called to a Garden Grove cafe Tuesday afternoon after reports of a shooting.

According to police, Garden Grove officers were called to Cafe 368 in the 10900 block of Westminster Boulevard at about noon for reports of an altercation.

According to the manager of the cafe, a person came into the cafe with a gun and all of the customers ran out of the location.

Police said a man in his 20s was found dead inside the cafe.

“We found one male Vietnamese in his early 20s, he was deceased inside of the business with what appears to be a gunshot wound,” Lt. Richard Burrillo with Garden Grove PD said. “We are still very early in the investigation.”

Burillo said there was a gun located next to the body, but police were not sure exactly what led up to the shooting.

