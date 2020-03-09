SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Cutting plywood to cover the windows, a restoration crew worked Monday to secure New Beginnings Church in San Bernardino after an early morning fire destroyed their fellowship hall — burning walls, doors, furniture and musical instruments.

“My heart sank a bit, because this is our second fire in five days,” Neil Platon, campus pastor said.

The first fire was set last week and burned the church lounge. Platon said whoever lit the fires broke in through the windows.

Platon also said the church has been the victim of several burglaries during that time.

“You don’t have to resort to this,” Platon said.

The crimes are especially disheartening for Platon who said the church goes out of its way to help the community — providing a clothing closet, a program to help veterans with home furnishings and giving away grocery bags every week.

“The people and their needs are kind of heightened in San Bernardino,” Platon said.

Maria Posadas, a church member, drives 90 miles away from San Bernardino to Simi Valley every Wednesday to pick up donated groceries and bring them back to the church. The trip takes her five hours.

“That’s a way of showing love,” she said.

Posadas hopes that whoever keeps victimizing the church will take a page out of her book.

“Whoever done this, if they need help, any kind of help, we’re here for them,” she said.

Now Platon is asking the public for help finding out who was responsible for all the damage and why they did it.

“It doesn’t kill our resolve,” he said. “We’re still committed to continuing on our ministry and presence here.”