



— Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa and surviving daughters Capri, Bianka and Natalia took a moment to pay tribute to their late father and sister Gianna by posing in front of a mural.

Vanessa captioned the photo with lyrics from Nat King Cole’s famous song, “Smile.”

The basketball legend, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people were killed on Jan. 26 when their helicopter crashed in the Calabasas Hills on the way to a basketball tournament.

A public memorial was held in late February at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to pay tribute to the father-daughter pair. Vanessa spoke about her love for them both, bringing the audience to tears.

“I have no idea how I deserved a man that loved and wanted me more than Kobe,” she said. “He was charismatic, a gentleman. He was loving, adoring and romantic. He was truly the romantic one in our relationship. I looked forward to Valentine’s Day and our anniversaries every year.”

Vanessa described Gianna, a young champion for women’s rights, as a joy to be around and said she would have been one of the best players in the WNBA.

“She would have made a huge difference for women’s basketball. Gigi was motivated to change the way everyone viewed women in sports. She wrote papers in school defending women and wrote about how the unequal pay difference of the NBA and WNBA leagues wasn’t fair.”