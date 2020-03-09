Comments
CORONA (CBSLA) — Several lottery tickets were stolen over the weekend from a Shell gas station in Corona and police want the community’s help in tracking down the suspect.
The incident, which happened at around 10:30 a.m., was captured on security camera.
Store owner Mohammad Khawaja says the suspect bought a cigar and waited for the store to empty up before casing it.
He ran behind the counter where a female clerk was standing and stole $280 in scratchers before leaving the store and speeding away from the scene in a silver BMW SUV.
Khawaja reported the theft to police and the Lotto Commission.
He said that investigators told him there were similar incidents at several other local businesses that they believe are also tied to this suspect.
Khawaja says he’s willing to offer free gas to anyone with information about the suspect.
Corona police is asking anyone with information to reach out to them.