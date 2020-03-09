



— As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in California continues to grow, the state’s Employment Development Department has issued guidelines for workers impacted by the disease.

The EDD says workers who have been diagnosed by a medical professional with coronavirus or have been exposed to the illness, as told by a medical professional, can file a Disability Insurance claim, which provides short-term benefit payments to eligible workers who experience a full or partial loss of wages.

For those who are unable to work because they are caring for an ill or quarantined family member with coronavirus, as confirmed by a medical professional, can file a Paid Family Leave claim, which provides up to six weeks of benefit payments to eligible workers who experience a full or partial loss of wages.

The benefit amounts for both of these claims range from $50-$1,300 per week and are typically between 60-70% of wages.

Workers who have had their hours reduced by their employer or who work for a company that has shut down operations due to the coronavirus outbreak can file an unemployment claim, the EDD said, which provides partial wage replacement benefits to workers who have lost their jobs or have had their hours reduced through no fault of their own.

While filing for unemployment usually comes with the stipulation that workers actively seek employment, the EDD said those who have been temporarily unemployed due to the outbreak and expect to return to work within a few weeks will not be held to that requirement.

However, the worker must remain able and ready to work during their unemployment for each week of benefits claimed and meet other eligibility requirements.

The benefit amount for unemployment ranges from $40-$450 per week.

The EDD noted that widespread transmission of the disease has not yet been seen in the state and recommended that both workers and employers review health and safety procedures to prevent exposure.

For more information, visit the EDD’s website.