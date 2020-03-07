RANCHO MIRAGE (CBSLA) — The Riverside University Health System Saturday Public Health Saturday announced its first case of locally-acquired coronavirus.

The person, who was not being identified due to confidentiality rules, tested positive for coronavirus and was said to be undergoing treatment at Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage.

“Eisenhower Health is currently treating a patient who is considered a presumptive positive for coronavirus after testing by Riverside County Public Health,” Lee Rice, public information officer for the hospital, said. “The patient is in isolation and Eisenhower staff have taken appropriate precautions in the treatment of this patient. No further information about the patient will be provided at this time.”

Public Health was following up on people who might have been exposed and an investigation was underway to determine how the individual contracted the disease.

This is the second confirmed case of a Riverside County resident. The first was a former cruise ship passenger from the county was recently diagnosed with coronavirus and was said to be recovering at a Northern California medical facility.

“We have always known this was a possibility,” Kaiser Permanente said of the first locally acquired case. “We have been planning for weeks and are prepared to take the necessary steps to protect the health of our local community.”

Earlier this week, county officials activated a medical health department operations center to better coordinate public messaging and planning among community partners as officials prepared for the spread of the illness.

“We are trained and prepared to respond to these situations,” Kim Saruwatari, public health director. “We have been in communication with hospitals and healthcare providers in Riverside County and have provided them with the information and resources they need. Protecting the health of Riverside County remains our top priority.”