ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A stolen car chase ended in the parking lot of a gym in Anaheim Saturday evening.
The chase started in Upland where police said the suspect stole a black Scion in the 300 block of South 1st Street. An officer with the Upland Police Department spotted the vehicle at about 5 p.m. and the driver failed to stop.
The driver then reached speeds of up to 80 mph while heading south on the 57 Freeway, leading police from Upland to Diamond Bar and into Orange County — finally getting off the highway in Anaheim not far from Disneyland.
The driver then continued on surface streets at slower speeds, stopping multiple times, before being blocked in by police in the parking lot of the Crunch Fitness in the 9800 block of Katella Avenue in Anaheim.