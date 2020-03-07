Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Volunteers set out to plant hundreds of trees in Wilmington Saturday morning to celebrate Arbor Day.
Participants include Cal Fire, City Plants, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, LA Sanitation and Environment, StreetsLA, the Department of Recreation and Parks, the LA Conservation Corps, Koreatown Youth and Community Center, North East Trees, LA Beautification Team, Tree People, and A Cleaner Greener East LA and Councilmember Joe Buscaino.
The goal of the event is to plant 350 new trees surrounding the Banning Museum and Recreation Center.
A community fair is planned after the volunteer tree-planting. Along with family-friendly events, food, music and exhibits, trees will also be available for city residents on a first come, first served basis.
The event is schedule to go from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Banning Museum.