



— Friends and frequent customers gathered at a Riverside 7-Eleven Friday night to remember a beloved clerk and young father who was killed last week.

“We work together, laugh together,” Jamil Maomar, a coworker, said at an emotional vigil held outside the convenience store.

Waqar “Vic” Tarveer, 28, was killed while working the job he recently took in order to take care of his little girl.

“He had a good soul,” Maomar said. “He had a good heart. He just wants to talk to customers, he didn’t care if he finished his job or not.”

But last Friday, one of those customers found Tarveer fighting for his final moments of live inside of the convenience store. He had been fatally shot, and his killers got away.

It was the last location targeted in a string of robberies at three 7-Eleven stores across Riverside County that morning.

Using an abundance of surveillance video and getting some help from the public, three people have been arrested and charged in Tarveer’s death.

“He was a very dependable, very hardworking, very kind gentleman,” Ryan Railsback, an officer with the Riverside Police Department said.

Railsback said a number of local officers frequent the convenience store and became fast friends with Tarveer.

“We have some of our officers that just couldn’t believe it,” he said.

Detectives said 30-year-old John Lamont Bush shot and killed Tarveer, bringing the night’s robbery spree to a tragic end. He was arrested Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Roderick Lamar Grandison, 47, was taken into custody in Compton. Police said he was the passenger in the getaway car and also committed at least one of the other two armed robberies.

The final suspect, 33-year-old Marleiya Barnes, was taken into custody in Los Angeles. Police believe she was the driver of the vehicle, and helped the men get away in all three crimes.