LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Riverside/San Bernardino/Ontario area ranks second in the country on a list of large metro areas with the biggest families.
According to Lattice Publishing, data from the U.S. Census Bureau just 26.4 percent of American households have children under 18.
A list of large metros with big family numbers ranked Salt Lake City, UT as number one, followed by Riverside/San Bernardino/Ontario, and Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ.
According to the report, the percentage of Riverside/San Bernardino/Ontario households with children is 29.8 percent with the average number of children within the household being 1.96.
Also recorded was the median household income in households with children being $67,478 while the median household income of all households reported as $61,785.
See the full list at latticepublishing.com.