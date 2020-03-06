POMONA (CBSLA) – A Pomona man was charged Friday with sexually abusing a foster child from ages 14 to 17.
Carlos Nava faces four counts of lewd acts upon a child and three counts of oral copulation of a person under 18, the L.A. County District Attorney’s office said in a press release.
According to the criminal complaint, the alleged sexual abuse occurred between December 2017 and May 2019.
Nava is a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, the press release states.
The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges today and is scheduled to return to court on April 9. He is being held on $250,000 bail. If convicted as charged, Nava faces a possible maximum sentence of seven years in state prison.
The case remains under investigation by the Pomona Police Department.
