Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end breakfast and brunch restaurants around Los Angeles, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

1. Animal

PHOTO: CLAIRE W./YELP

Topping the list is Animal. Located at 435 N. Fairfax Ave. in Melrose, the New American spot is the most popular high-end breakfast and brunch restaurant in Los Angeles, boasting four stars out of 3,367 reviews on Yelp. Expect chicken liver toast, chilaquiles and cornmeal waffle for brunch.

Yelper Megan G., who reviewed Animal on Feb. 28, wrote, “Absolutely love this place.”

Marc B. noted, “…Each item on the Truck Stop was excellent: eggs flavored well, thick toast, good jam, great tasting potatoes, loved the bacon and yummy round sausage patties. Raymundo’s Chilaquiles were super-soft and super-flavorful.”

2. Crossroads

PHOTO: ALEXANDRA L./YELP

Next up is Melrose’s Crossroads, situated at 8284 Melrose Ave. With four stars out of 2,109 reviews on Yelp, the Mediterranean spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge. For brunch, the restaurant serves chicken and waffles, savory crepe and apple rye fritter.

3. Toca Madera

PHOTO: TOCA MADERA/YELP

Beverly Grove’s Toca Madera, located at 8450 W. Third St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy cocktail bar and Mexican spot four stars out of 1,984 reviews. The brunch menu features churro waffle, huevos rancheros and carne asada and eggs. See what else is on the menu.

“Providing an array of options for every eater, Toca Madera’s menu incorporates a shared-plate format offering locally sourced ingredients with an emphasis on organic, as well as vegan and gluten-free options,” states its Yelp page. “Farm fresh and seasonal ingredients also serve as the foundation for the extensive cocktail list.”

4. Cliff’s Edge

PHOTO: GEN C./YELP

Cliff’s Edge, a New American spot in Silver Lake, is another high-traffic, pricey go-to, with four stars out of 1,686 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3626 W. Sunset Blvd. to see for yourself. The menu offers seasonal Californian fusion, according to its Yelp page. On the menu, look for lemon and ricotta pancakes, short ribs hash and steak and eggs. Check out the full menu here.