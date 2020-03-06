Comments
PASADENA (CBSLA) — The body of a baby girl was found in the bathroom of a Pasadena park, police said Friday.
Maintenance staff getting ready to clean the women’s restroom at Memorial Park, 85 E. Holly St., at about 10 p.m. Thursday made the grim discovery, according to Pasadena police.
The child was confirmed dead by Pasadena police officers and Pasadena Fire paramedics. Officers canvassed the area for evidence and witnesses, police said.
The girl’s body has been taken into the custody of the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.
Police say the girl’s death remains under investigation. An approximate age of the girl was not given, but police said she appeared to have been full term.
Anyone with information can call Pasadena police at (626) 744-4241.