LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actress Jane Fonda and other climate change activists gathered outside the San Pedro Neighborhood City Hall Friday morning to demand action.
The protest, part of what’s been dubbed Fire Drill Fridays, was planned for 11 a.m. to noon.
Participants included members of Greenpeace and Last Chance Alliance, which according to a news release, represents more than 700 organizations.
“California politicians are letting the oil industry ruin lives in places like Wilmington right now, and they’re giving the same industry free reign to lock future generations into climate catastrophe,” Fonda said. “This is the crisis right here in California, and it’s only going to get worse if people aren’t empowered to demand change from politicians who don’t seem to get it.”
Activists say Fire Drill Friday protests, which first launched in October, will be held “until the crisis ends.”