LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Three UCLA students are being tested by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health for COVID-19, the university said Friday.

UCLA Chancellor Gene Block says all three students are self-isolating off campus and their tests are being expedited by the Department of Public Health.

“To be clear, no one on the UCLA campus has tested positive for COVID-19,” Block said in a statement.

Health officials have not made any recommendations to suspend campus operations, like modifying class schedules, according to the university.

UCLA will host a meeting Monday to address student and faculty inquiries on COVID-19.

The university has been making a number of changes over the concerns of coronavirus. UCLA updated its travel restrictions on study abroad programs Thursday, barring travel to all regions with Level 3 warnings, including mainland China, South Korea, Italy and Iran, and is discouraging all other nonessential international travel.

Some bullets here: • No official university travel to all regions with Level 3 Travel Warnings.

• We strongly discourage personal travel to these regions

• Travelers coming from these areas must self-isolate for 14 days, in accordance @CDCgov. — UCLA (@UCLA) March 6, 2020

The campus’ Nowruz, or Iranian New Year, celebration that was scheduled for Sunday has been canceled.

Due to the evolving risk associated with the COVID-19 outbreak, and LA County's official declaration of emergency, Farhang Foundation regrets to inform everyone that this year’s Nowruz Celebrations at UCLA on 3/8, & the Darya Dadvar concert at are now officially cancelled. pic.twitter.com/4eTsMiO5tY — Farhang Foundation (@farhangfound) March 5, 2020

All meet-and-greet events and public autograph sessions with UCLA athletes were postponed until further notice, but all games and matches would continue as scheduled, the university said Wednesday.