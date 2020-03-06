CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Three UCLA students are being tested by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health for COVID-19, the university said Friday.

UCLA Chancellor Gene Block says all three students are self-isolating off campus and their tests are being expedited by the Department of Public Health.

“To be clear, no one on the UCLA campus has tested positive for COVID-19,” Block said in a statement.

Health officials have not made any recommendations to suspend campus operations, like modifying class schedules, according to the university.

UCLA will host a meeting Monday to address student and faculty inquiries on COVID-19.

The university has been making a number of changes over the concerns of coronavirus. UCLA updated its travel restrictions on study abroad programs Thursday, barring travel to all regions with Level 3 warnings, including mainland China, South Korea, Italy and Iran, and is discouraging all other nonessential international travel.

The campus’ Nowruz, or Iranian New Year, celebration that was scheduled for Sunday has been canceled.

All meet-and-greet events and public autograph sessions with UCLA athletes were postponed until further notice, but all games and matches would continue as scheduled, the university said Wednesday.

