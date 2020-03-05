MONROVIA (CBSLA) — A school in Monrovia underwent a deep cleaning overnight after a parent of two students came into contact with someone with coronavirus.
Clifton Middle School in Monrovia will reopen Thursday as usual after being scrubbed down and disinfected.
The deep cleaning by a cleaning crew that normally works at hospitals was ordered because a parent with two students at the school and works in the health care industry may have come into contact with someone with coronavirus. The parent and the two students have quarantined themselves at home, but they are not sick and are not showing symptoms.
The Monrovia Unified School District consulted with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health officials and learned that people who are not symptomatic are not contagious. But out of an abundance of caution, the district still decided to hire the cleaning crew.
Classes at the school resume as usual.