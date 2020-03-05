



— County health officials and race organizers for the Los Angeles Marathon said Thursday that Sunday’s race will go on as planned, though they said precautions have been taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus

“All Los Angeles Marathon weekend activities are scheduled to take place as planned,” a statement posted to social media said. “Safety is always our first priority and our operations team has been in consistent dialogue with local authorities and monitoring developments related to all safety aspects of the marathon, including coronavirus.”

Those precautions included deferring entry for runners who live in countries the United States Department of State issued a “do not travel” advisory including China, Hong Kong, Taiwan,

Italy, South Korea and Iran — though they said that was a “very small number” of entrants.

Murphy Reinschreiber, the chief operating officer for The McCourt Foundation, which runs the marathon, said those whose entrance had been deferred would be able to participate in next year’s race.

“We continue to follow the guidance of local, state and federal authorities, including the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and State Department to implement any necessary plans and protocols for the marathon. Runner safety is paramount and will continue to be our top priority,” Reinschreiber said.

Though precautions have been put in place to limit the possibility of the disease’s spread, health officials said the risk of exposure was considered “low” at this time.

Marathon officials said they will work with Unified LA, which coordinates the Los Angeles Emergency Management Department, fire and police departments and all municipal partners during the marathon.

Officials said an increased number of hand sanitizer stations would be made available at the race expo ahead of Sunday’s event and at the start line, along the route and at the finish festival on race day. They also encouraged participants to follow public safety measures, including frequently washing their hands, using hand sanitizer and to stay home if they feel ill.

“We are not currently recommending the suspension of any large public events, including the Los Angeles Marathon,” Barbara Ferrer, L.A. County’s director of public health, said. “The public can continue to enjoy all that Los Angeles County has to offer, including this historic event.”

The health department also said that people who plan to watch the race should stay at home if they are sick and said participants should take precautions as minor as not shaking hands or embracing other athletes.

Marathon officials said they would provide updates via email, Twitter, Facebook and the race’s website.

