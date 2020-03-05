Comments
SOUTH EL MONTE (CBSLA) — Two big rigs jackknifed on the westbound 60 Freeway overnight, causing a mess in South El Monte.
The crash happened just before 3 a.m. on the westbound 60 Freeway at Peck Road. The crash scene and a subsequent fuel spill forced the California Highway Patrol to shut down several lanes while they cleared the trucks from the scene.
At least one person was hurt in the crash.
Pre-rush hour traffic was backed up into Hacienda Heights. The crash also caused a backup on the 605 Freeway, which feeds into the 60 Freeway in that area.