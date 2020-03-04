BREAKING:Gov. Newsom Declares State Of Emergency Following State's First Coronavirus-Related Death
COMPTON (CBSLA) — Authorities are investigating a stabbing at a Compton casino.

Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies responded to the Crystal Casino, located at 123 E. Artesia Blvd., shortly after 8 p.m.

Investigators report a Hispanic male was stabbed with a screwdriver at the entrance of the venue.

The victim was hospitalized in unknown condition.

The suspect is described as a bald black male.

The casino appeared to remain open for business at the time of this report.

This story is developing.

 

