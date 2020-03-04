Comments
COMPTON (CBSLA) — Authorities are investigating a stabbing at a Compton casino.
Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies responded to the Crystal Casino, located at 123 E. Artesia Blvd., shortly after 8 p.m.
Investigators report a Hispanic male was stabbed with a screwdriver at the entrance of the venue.
The victim was hospitalized in unknown condition.
The suspect is described as a bald black male.
The casino appeared to remain open for business at the time of this report.
This story is developing.