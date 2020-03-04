



— The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday released video from a fatal deputy-involved shooting that left a 41-year-old man dead in early Janauary.

According to the sheriff’s department, deputies responded to the 31000 block of Borega Road in the French Valley area at about 8:45 a.m. Jan. 2 after receiving a call that a man brandished a gun during an argument at a home. The department said it was also reported that the man was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the man drove away in a white 1995 Ford F-350 and led deputies on a chase where he stopped multiple times and engaged with deputies before driving away. During the pursuit, the department said deputies were able to visually confirm that the man was armed with a handgun.

The pursuit came to an end after an armored vehicle conducted a PIT maneuver, disabling the truck.

According to the sheriff’s department, the man then fired his weapon at deputies, striking their vehicles.

Several deputies fired back at the man, identified as Troy Matthew Sullenger, killing him.

Deputies said a handgun was recovered from the scene.

No law enforcement personnel were injured in the incident.

The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office is in the process of reviewing the fatal shooting.

“We take the use of force very seriously, and make every effort to deescalate these situations whenever possible,” Sheriff Chad Bianco said in the video.