HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — The iconic vertical sign atop the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood got a face lift Wednesday.
The original sign, which had decorated the building since 1930, was taken down last Saturday, much to the dismay of locals such as J. Eric Lynxwiler, a Los Angeles native and board member for the Museum of Neon Art.
Sources within @yescosigns have confirmed the historic @hollywoodpantagestheatre vertical sign will be converted to Digital LED. They claim it will be “historically accurate to the best of their abilities”…. so prepare yourselves for a digital LED billboard at the #PantagesHollywod. I’m disgusted @nederlanderlive ! Pissed! That you would destroy this historically accurate and beautiful theatre with a digital LED billboard! This is unacceptable! It’s either historically accurate #neon or digital garbage. Bring back the #neon! @mitchofarrell @hollywood_heritage @esotouric @laconservancy @museumofneonart @official_lahtf
While initial reports were that the sign was going to be replaced with an LED duplicate, the replica that was installed Wednesday was true to the original — with neon tubes and the sign’s signature typeface.
Maybe by the end of the day, we will have a brand new neon sign at the Pantages theater in Hollywood. It is a shiny, new replica painted in a burgundy primer. The neon tubes are indeed neon tubes, and installed with double back and no electrodes… but at least it’s neon! And for that I’m grateful. #pantagestheatre #pantageshollywood #newneon #neon #neonsign #hollywood @yescosigns @hollywoodpantagestheatre And now let’s get that original, 1930, Art Deco neon sign to the @museumofneonart !