HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — The iconic vertical sign atop the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood got a face lift Wednesday.

The original sign, which had decorated the building since 1930, was taken down last Saturday, much to the dismay of locals such as J. Eric Lynxwiler, a Los Angeles native and board member for the Museum of Neon Art.

While initial reports were that the sign was going to be replaced with an LED duplicate, the replica that was installed Wednesday was true to the original — with neon tubes and the sign’s signature typeface.

