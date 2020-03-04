Comments
RIALTO (CBSLA) — Police are investigating after they say a fight between juveniles turned deadly on Wednesday.
Rialto police were called to the scene of Sycamore and Randall avenues shortly before 3 p.m., after the fight broke out.
Police say the suspect pulled out a handgun and opened fire during the exchange.
One juvenile died at the scene. Another juvenile was taken to a local hospital. A bystander was also taken to a local hospital, police say. The surviving victims are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect was outstanding at the time of this report.
This story is developing.