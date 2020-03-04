ELECTION 2020:Results From California's First Super Tuesday
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man has been arrested in connection with a road rage incident in North Hollywood.

The incident happened Monday at Victory and Laurel Canyon boulevards.

The LAPD says they arrested the driver of a white sedan, seen in cell phone video pushing the rear of a pickup truck with the driver’s side door ajar. The video showed smoke spewing from the tires of the white sedan.

Witnesses told police the incident began when the truck allegedly hit the car, but the driver didn’t have insurance and tried to take off.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. His name was not released.

