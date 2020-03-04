Incumbent Lacey Holds Big Lead Over Gascón In LA County DA's Race; Hopes To Avoid Runoff Incumbent Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey, former San Francisco District Attorney George Gascón and former federal public defender Rachel Rossi went head-to-head Tuesday for the district attorney seat.

1 Hospitalized After 3-Car Crash In Huntington ParkThe crash happened at the intersection of Florence and Santa Fe Avenue at about 4:45 a.m. At least one person was taken to St. Francis Hospital, but it’s not clear if the other two drivers were injured.