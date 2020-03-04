Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — At least one person was hospitalized in a three-car wreck in Huntington Park early Wednesday.
The crash happened at the intersection of Florence and Santa Fe Avenue at about 4:45 a.m. At least one person was taken to St. Francis Hospital, but it’s not clear if the other two drivers were injured.
The crash may have been caused by a driver running a red light. The damage to a gray pickup truck appeared as if it was T-boned, and its truck bed ended up on top of the hood of another car. A third car was left in the middle of the intersection with a crushed engine compartment.
The crash left a large debris field in the intersection.
The westbound lanes of Santa Fe are expected to remain closed until at least 6 a.m.