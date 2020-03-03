TEMECULA (CBSLA) — Firefighters extricated a man Tuesday morning from a large storm drain in Temecula.
CalFire firefighters were called out to the 31100 block of Hickory Place at about 1 a.m. Tuesday to rescue a man who was wedged 270 feet into an 18-inch storm drain.
It’s not clear how the man got into the storm drain or how he became wedged. Firefighters tried several times to extract the man, who they described as uncooperative.
#HickoryIncident photos. Credit: CAL FIRE/RCOFD pic.twitter.com/h068p3mXNn
— CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) March 3, 2020
The rescue operation also brought out officials from Temecula Public Works, Eastern Municipal Water District and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
A firefighter outfitted with a breathing support unit, extra flashlights and ropes that could be used to pull him back out was finally able to extricate the man at about 9:30 a.m. The man was evaluated at the scene by paramedics.