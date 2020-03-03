



— A man was killed in a fiery, high-speed crash into a pole in Newport Beach early Tuesday.

The crash happened near 23rd Street and Balboa Boulevard at about 1:15 a.m. California Highway Patrol officers at the scene say it’s a miracle anyone survived the crash that left the Mercedes AMG mangled and unrecognizable.

Police say two people were inside the car at the time of the crash. The driver was declared dead at the scene, while a woman was pulled out before it caught fire. She was taken to a hospital with traumatic injuries.

Before the crash, police say the driver had been at a nearby bar, where he got into an argument with security. He got into a car with a woman and became involved in a short police pursuit, but police officials say they backed off because it was going close to 100 mph. Police say the driver went all the way down the peninsula on Balboa and came back before crashing into the pole on 24th Street.

The car ended up with its wheels up on the sidewalk, and debris scattered all over the road.

The driver has not been identified, but is described as being in his 20s. Police are looking into speed and alcohol as a factor in the crash.