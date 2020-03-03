



– While concerns over the spread of coronavirus continue to grow, Los Angeles city school officials are trying to ease parents’ fears.

The L.A. Unified School District produced a video to keep parents informed about the district’s contingency plans for the coronavirus. The video provides factual information about the virus and how it spreads, as well as how it has impacted the L.A. area so far.

“At this time, there are no reported cases in the Los Angeles area,” Superintendent Austin Beutner says in the video.

The video recommends precautions against coronavirus similar to those that are recommended to prevent the flu, including washing your hands with soap and water and avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Beutner said the district is making plans in case students need to learn from home, or if the school year must be extended.

“The situation is quite fluid, and the facts and circumstances could change quickly,” Beutner says. However, he assures parents and students that the district is also working closely with experts from the CDC, the L.A. County health departments, and the state superintendent of public instruction to monitor the coronavirus’ possible impact on schools.

The LAUSD has also provided a list of frequently asked questions about the coronavirus on its website.