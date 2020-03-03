LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It’s Super Tuesday, and Californians will for the first time weigh in on who should be the Democratic presidential nominee.

Voting has been underway in Norwalk since 8 a.m. Monday, where the L.A. County Registrar/Recorder for the first time set up a 24-hour voting center. It’s the biggest of six 24-hour voting centers across the county.

Early-voting centers have been open throughout the county since Saturday.

Voters no longer have to go to a specific precinct. Ballots can be cast at any polling location in Los Angeles County.

Punch ballots have been replaced by electronic touch screens, and poll workers will be on hand to help voters navigate the ballots.

More than 500,000 voters have already cast their ballots by mail, but in that time, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer have dropped out of the presidential race.

“If you went to a vote center, or if you’ve already mailed back your vote-by-mail ballot, there isn’t a do-over process. You get one chance to vote per election,” LA County Registrar Dean Logan said. “If you have a vote-by-mail ballot though and you’re holding on to it, haven’t voted yet, then you can still go to a vote center and cast your ballots.”

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.