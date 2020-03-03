LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Measure FD is a Los Angeles County property tax measure that would allow the Los Angeles County Fire Department to hire more firefighters and paramedics, upgrade its equipment and better serve the public.
Early returns showed voters were split on the measure that requires 67% of voters to approve it in order to pass.
With the approval of the voters, the measure would levy a new parcel tax of 6 cents per square foot on residential and commercial buildings in unincorporated county areas and in the 58 cities that contract with the county for fire protection and emergency services starting next year.
“In the last decade, our call volume has gone up 50% while our staffing has only gone up 5%,” Chief Daryl Osby said in support of the measure.
Osby said the measure will add $133 million to the department’s budget every year, allowing them to purchase new equipment and hire additional firefighters, paramedics and staff.
“The ability to save seconds or minutes on calls, could make the difference between living and dying,” Osby said.
Click here for full Super Tuesday election results.