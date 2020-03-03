SUPER TUESDAY:Californians Go To The Polls
NORCO (CBSLA) – A 100-acre brush fire broke out in the Santa Ana Riverbottom in Norco Tuesday morning.

The Mann Fire was reported at around 9:50 a.m. near the area of California Avenue and Grulla Court.

(credit: CBS)

By 11:30 a.m., the fire had grown to 100 acres with no containment, according to the CAL Fire Riverside Fire Department.

Mandatory evacuations were issued for homes north of North Drive, between Crestview Drive and California Avenue, north of 8th Street, east of Pedley Avenue and south of the Santa Ana riverbed.

There was no word on what may have caused the blaze.

