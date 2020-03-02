SAN JACINTO (CBSLA) — Police worked to round up a group of teenagers Monday who broke into a tow yard in San Jacinto and vandalized vehicles causing tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage.

The teens, ranging in age from 11 to 14-years-old, allegedly cut a hole in the fence at Clark’s Towing and smashed windshields on cars and big rig trucks with an aluminum baseball bat.

Surveillance video captured the crew, wearing disposable gloves, searching cars for valuables, smashing in the windows, and destroying property like laptops.

Owner Dave Clark posted the video online in hopes of identifying the vandals. His phone began ringing off the hook.

“The school resource officers identified them this morning,” Clark said. “They’re doing the round-up on them as we speak.

Clark, who has been in the towing business for 23 years said he was left speechless.

“You’re ready for an adult to be doing something like that, coming back for vengeance because we impounded their car…but when you come in and it’s 12, 14-year-old kids, I’m disappointed in our society,” Clark said.

He estimated the damage to total tens of thousands of dollars and thinks it’s only fair for the kids to learn a valuable lesson.

“These kids should be disciplined,” he said. “They should be sent to juvenile hall.”

According to Clark, the 11-year-old child who did the most damage might not be punished because of a California law that set the minimum age for juvenile court jurisdiction at 12-years-old.

Clark said while he waits to hear back from detectives, he had a message for the parents.

“Take responsibility for your kids. Discipline them. Teach them right from wrong,” he said. “They have no respect for anybody.”