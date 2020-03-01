Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — With Super Tuesday just two days away, the clock is ticking for Los Angeles County voters to cast their ballots early.
At the Registrar’s office in Norwalk, voting began at 8 a.m. Sunday.
In all, within the first 8 days of this voting period, 93,000 have cast ballots in Los Angeles County, though there are more than 5 million registered voters in the county.
Throughout the county, there are 976 voting locations set up. For a complete list, click here.