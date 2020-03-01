



– Want the intel on Los Angeles’s most talked-about local spots?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to deduce which eateries have been most discussed this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Los Angeles businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increased their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.

Read on to see which spots have the momentum heading into springtime.

Father’s Office

PHOTO: ANDREW W./YELP

Open since January 2020, this gastropub is trending compared to other businesses categorized as “Gastropubs” on Yelp.

Citywide, gastropubs saw a median 0.7% increase in new reviews over the past month. Father’s Office only recently appeared on Yelp, but while many new businesses struggle to gain reviews, it has seen strong initial popularity.

Located at 905 E. Second St. in downtown Los Angeles, Father’s Office offers chorizo fritters, duck confit salad and spicy shrimp and grits. See what else is on the menu.

Father’s Office is open from 5 p.m.–1 a.m. on Monday-Thursday, 5 p.m.–2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and 5 p.m.–midnight on Sunday.

Dave’s Hot Chicken

PHOTO: DAVE’S HOT CHICKEN/YELP

Koreatown’s Dave’s Hot Chicken is also making waves. Open since January 2020 at 3462 Wilshire Blvd., the chicken shop is relatively new to Yelp, but has seen a surge of new reviews, while all businesses tagged “Chicken Shop” on Yelp saw an increase of 6.4% for new reviews in the past month. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis Dave’s Hot Chicken’s review count increased by more than 800%.

Dave’s Hot Chicken serves hot chicken tenders, hot chicken sliders, cheese fries and kale slaw. Check out the full menu.

Dave’s Hot Chicken is open from 11 a.m.–1 a.m. daily.

General Admission

PHOTO: GENERAL ADMISSION/YELP

Hollywood Hills’ General Admission is the city’s buzziest traditional American spot by the numbers.

The sports bar and traditional American spot, which has been at 3311 Cahuenga Blvd. since December 2019, increased its new review count by 94.6% over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median new review count of 1.3% for the Yelp category “American (Traditional).”

General Admission features grilled steak flatbread, barbecue burger and chicken tacos. View the menu here.

General Admission is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.–11 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday.