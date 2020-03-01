CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
TORRANCE

TORRANCE (CBSLA) — Email accounts and servers on computer systems at the City of Torrance were impacted early Sunday due to alleged cyber attack, according to officials.

The incident happened at around 2:30 a.m., a news release says.

City officials said safety operations still have access to communication but that certain city business services were compromised as a result.

They also said no “public personal data” was impacted.

Cyber experts are investigating the source of the attack.

Torrance leaders said city libraries will remain open during regular business.

