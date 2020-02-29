Comments
PASADENA (CBSLA) — Trader Joe’s founder and namesake Joe Coulombe died late Friday night at his Pasadena home.
PASADENA (CBSLA) — Trader Joe’s founder and namesake Joe Coulombe died late Friday night at his Pasadena home.
His son Joe Junior told the Pasadena Star News that his father was a renaissance man — who was a sharp business leader and a unique thinker. The San Diego native opened his first namesake market on Arroyo Boulevard in Pasadena in 1967.
It has since grown into a chain of more than 500 stores in 40 states. In his later years, the Stanford University alumnus became a philanthropist, a painter and food and wine commentator.
Coulombe is survived by his wife, three children and six grandchildren. He was 89-years-old.