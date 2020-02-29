CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
PASADENA (CBSLA)Trader Joe’s founder and namesake Joe Coulombe died late Friday night at his Pasadena home.

His son Joe Junior told the Pasadena Star News that his father was a renaissance man — who was a sharp business leader and a unique thinker. The San Diego native opened his first namesake market on Arroyo Boulevard in Pasadena in 1967.

It has since grown into a chain of more than 500 stores in 40 states. In his later years, the Stanford University alumnus became a philanthropist, a painter and food and wine commentator.

Coulombe is survived by his wife, three children and six grandchildren. He was 89-years-old.

