STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — A man was rescued Saturday after jumping off a bridge into the Los Angeles River flood control channel in Studio City, according to authorities.
The incident happened just before 4 p.m. at 4058 North Laurel Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey said.
The LAFD reported that the man was “conscious and alert.” His injuries were described as non-life threatening.
For the rescue, firefighters were lowered into the channel, which was mostly dry. They then put the man in a stretcher and brought him to ground level using 24-foot ladders. An ambulance took the man to a hospital.