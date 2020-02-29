SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) — On Friday night, the Emerald Princess came into port — hours before its scheduled arrival.

The Los Angeles City Fire Department said it received a call for help just before 8 p.m., deploying four ambulances to Berth 93.

When paramedics arrived, two people had suffered unknown injuries on the ship and two others were suffering from unknown illnesses. Those four patients were taken to nearby hospitals without lights or sirens.

The ship does have doctors and medical staff on board.

According to Princess Cruises’ website, the ship was scheduled to return tomorrow from a 28-day trip to Hawaii and the south Pacific and the illnesses were not related to the Coronavirus.

The Port of Los Angeles police said all of the remaining passengers were being kept on the ship overnight because they cannot get off without going through customs, which will not be staffed until the morning.

Port police said the cruise ship will go back out to sea tomorrow as scheduled.

Request for comment from the cruise line was not immediately returned.