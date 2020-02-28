REDONDO BEACH (CBSLA) – Investigators are searching for a woman who used counterfeit $100 bills to buy Girl Scout cookies from a Redondo Beach troop last weekend.
On the evening of Feb. 23, the suspect made off with $50 worth of cookies and another $150 in cash from a troop outside a Vons grocery store in the 4000 block of Inglewood Avenue, Redondo Beach police report.
The woman was able to pull off the scam using two $100 counterfeit bills.
According to police, she first purchased eight boxes using a $100 bill and receiving $60 in change.
She then entered the Vons, bought groceries, and on her way out bought another two boxes of cookies with a second fake $100 bill, this time getting $90 in change, police said.
The woman had a small dog with her on a leash.
A surveillance image of the woman from Vons’ security cameras has been released. She is described as white, in her mid-30s, 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds. She had long dirty-blond hair and was missing several teeth.
Anyone with information on the woman’s identity should call 310-379-2477.