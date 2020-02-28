



– A clerk at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Riverside was shot and killed early Friday morning in one of a series of three such robberies in the area. At least one suspect is at large.

According to Riverside police, at around 3:20 a.m., a customer called 911 after entering the store, located at 6692 Indiana Ave., and discovering the clerk, a man in his 30s, with multiple gunshot wounds.

He died at the scene. He was not immediately identified.

“We didn’t get any calls of shots fired or robbery in progress or anything like that, but we do believe this was probably some time of robbery attempt, during which the victim was murdered,” Officer Ryan Railsback, a Riverside police spokesman, told reporters.

Two other 7-Eleven stores in Riverside County were also hit Friday morning: a store in the 23000 block Sunnymead Boulevard in Moreno Valley, and a store in the 500 block of East 4th Street in Perris. There were no injuries in either of those, although at least one of them was at gunpoint.

Investigators are looking into whether all three robberies were connected. It’s also unclear how many suspects were responsible. Cash was stolen from the register in all three incidents.

“We’re looking to see if we got any video that captured how he got away, we think it might have been in a vehicle,” Railsback said.

Anyone with information should contact Riverside police.