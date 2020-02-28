LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A $15,000 reward for information was offered Friday to track down a serial robber who pretends to need help moving in order to gain a victim’s trust, then holds them at gunpoint for their cash.
The LAPD says they began investigating a series of robberies involving a lone man in a truck in May of 2018. His method was to approach pedestrians on the street and offers them $50 for help in moving furniture.
Once the victim agreed, they get into the truck and would be driven to a residential area, where they would then be held at gunpoint for all their cash.
Detectives say the robber targeted people in Arleta, Pacoima and Panorama City, coming out of check cashing businesses.
The man is believed responsible for at least 16 robberies since 2018. The most recent incident was on Feb. 8 in Van Nuys.
The robber was described as a Hispanic man about 40 to 55 years old, with black hair, brown eyes, between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-9, about 200 to 250 pounds. He was seen driving various trucks and SUVs, including an F-150, GMC, Chevrolet Silverado, Dodge Ram, Yukon, Expedition and Suburban. Police say his weapon was described only as a black handgun.
Anyone with information about the robberies can call Robbery Homicide detectives Teresa Alonzo or Daniel Jaramillo at (213) 486-6840.